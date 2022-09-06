(Video) Italian football specialist identifies major Liverpool weakness ahead of UCL game against Napoli

Liverpool are set to travel to Naples to take on Napoli in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, will know that even though Napoli are not considered the best team in Italy, they’re going to be an incredibly difficult opponent.

Resolute in defensive and clinical in attack, as well as the fact they’re set to play on home turf, Napoli will be confident they can pull off an upset by taking at least a point off Liverpool.

Discussing Liverpool, Italian football specialist John Solano, who spoke on the Italian Football Podcast, identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ potential weakness.

While talking up Napoli’s 21-year-old attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Solano said: “Ahead of the Liverpool game in the Champions League I think that against Trent Alexander-Arnold, who obviously is a wonderful player going forward, but he is dodgy defensively.

“I really think he [Kvaratskhelia] can get at him in Naples. I think that is where he can really cause problems against Liverpool.”

