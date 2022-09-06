(Video) Italian football specialist identifies major Liverpool weakness ahead of UCL game against Napoli

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are set to travel to Naples to take on Napoli in Wednesday night’s Champions League group game.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, will know that even though Napoli are not considered the best team in Italy, they’re going to be an incredibly difficult opponent.

Resolute in defensive and clinical in attack, as well as the fact they’re set to play on home turf, Napoli will be confident they can pull off an upset by taking at least a point off Liverpool.

MORE: Exclusive: Former Man Utd ace makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Erik ten Hag this season

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea hire new commercial director who has previously worked with another Premier League club
Champions League club regrets not selling £34m star to West Ham
Loaned-out Manchester United ace appears to aim dig at one Red Devils team-mate

Discussing Liverpool, Italian football specialist John Solano, who spoke on the Italian Football Podcast, identified Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds’ potential weakness.

While talking up Napoli’s 21-year-old attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Solano said: “Ahead of the Liverpool game in the Champions League I think that against Trent Alexander-Arnold, who obviously is a wonderful player going forward, but he is dodgy defensively.

“I really think he [Kvaratskhelia] can get at him in Naples. I think that is where he can really cause problems against Liverpool.”

(Play clip from 04:35)

Do you agree with Solano’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.

More Stories Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.