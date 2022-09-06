Video: Mbappe scores a second volley to double PSG’s lead vs Juventus

Champions League
Kylian Mbappe has doubled Paris Saint-Germain’s lead in Paris after another wonderful goal against Juventus. 

The French superstar gave PSG the lead earlier on in the match with a stunning volley and has now added a second using the same technique.

PSG have been comfortable for the majority of the first half and the second goal is likely to have given them the three points on the night.

That came after some nice combination play between Mbappe, Hakimi and Verratti, with the right-back eventually lifting the ball a little for Mbappe to volley home a second for the Paris club.

