(Video) Mislav Orsic slices Chelsea open as Dinamo Zagreb take shock UCL lead

Chelsea’s inconsistent start to the new 2022-23 season continues.

The Blues, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, have travelled to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their first group game of this season’s Champions League.

However, despite being Tuesday night’s red hot favourites, the Premier League giants have fallen behind after just 13 minutes.

Opposition striker Mislav Orsic latched onto a ball out from the back and found himself in acres of space.

Even though he was being tracked by new signing Wesley Fofana, the 29-year-old kept his composure and did enough to beat stand-in goalkeeper Kepa.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport