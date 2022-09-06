(Video) Mislav Orsic slices Chelsea open as Dinamo Zagreb take shock UCL lead

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea’s inconsistent start to the new 2022-23 season continues.

The Blues, led by manager Thomas Tuchel, have travelled to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their first group game of this season’s Champions League.

However, despite being Tuesday night’s red hot favourites, the Premier League giants have fallen behind after just 13 minutes.

MORE: Exclusive: Former Man Utd ace makes prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role under Erik ten Hag this season

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool and Newcastle staff charged after 98th minute winner incident
Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Arsenal but has one big worry
Leeds United furious with striker’s behaviour on Deadline Day

Opposition striker Mislav Orsic latched onto a ball out from the back and found himself in acres of space.

Even though he was being tracked by new signing Wesley Fofana, the 29-year-old kept his composure and did enough to beat stand-in goalkeeper Kepa.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

More Stories Mislav Orsic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.