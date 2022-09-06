Video: Neymar and Mbappe link-up for stunning opening PSG goal

Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead against Juventus at the Parc des Princes after a stunning goal from Kylian Mbappe.

PSG have been really impressive under new boss Christophe Galtier throughout the opening part of the season and many think that this could be the year that they achieve their ultimate dream of winning the Champions League.

The front three have been in impeccable form and it was Mbappe and Neymar that linked up for the French club’s opening goal.

The Paris-based club build the play up well before Neymar scooped the ball over the Juventus defence, Mbappe then connected with the ball on the volley to put PSG ahead.

PSG TAKE THE LEAD ? Mbappe slots the past Perin in what could be a long night for the Juventus goalkeeper ??? #UCL | #PSGJUV pic.twitter.com/rgWbOXQzDW — LooseSports (@SportsLoose) September 6, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports 1