Video: PSG fall asleep during corner routine before Juventus score

Champions League
Juventus have been given a lifeline in France after Paris Saint-Germain fall asleep during a corner routine. 

PSG have been in control for most of this match and found themselves 2-0 up at halftime. The French club could have scored a third just before Juventus’s goal but Mbappe decided to shoot instead of putting the ball across for a Neymar tap-in.

The Juventus goal came from a short corner routine, which PSG were slow to react to. Kostic then crossed the ball into the Ligue 1 side’s box before Weston McKennie headed home to make it 2-1.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports

