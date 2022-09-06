Video: PSG fall asleep during corner routine before Juventus score

Juventus have been given a lifeline in France after Paris Saint-Germain fall asleep during a corner routine.

PSG have been in control for most of this match and found themselves 2-0 up at halftime. The French club could have scored a third just before Juventus’s goal but Mbappe decided to shoot instead of putting the ball across for a Neymar tap-in.

The Juventus goal came from a short corner routine, which PSG were slow to react to. Kostic then crossed the ball into the Ligue 1 side’s box before Weston McKennie headed home to make it 2-1.

McKennie get one back for Juventus pic.twitter.com/JFovvC9JEu — Follow @footitalia1 (@footitalia2) September 6, 2022

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports