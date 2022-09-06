(Video) VAR denies Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s first Chelsea goal

After taking a shock lead in the first half, VAR has come to Dinamo Zagreb’s rescue in the second half of their Champions League group game against Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Croatian side, who welcomed Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, on Tuesday evening are currently leading one-nil.

However, despite putting in an excellent performance, the underdogs nearly found themselves level after Raheem Sterling appeared to break free of his opponent’s backline before setting up new striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

VAR quickly ruled out the Gabonese forward’s opening strike for his new club though. Sterling was deemed to be offside, probably rightfully, which has now forced Tuchel back to the drawing board.

Pictures courtesy of Tudn En Vivo