West Ham could still sign incredible 23-year-old Dortmund star for free

West Ham United could still sign Dan-Axel Zagadou for free.

Although David Moyes signed Nayef Aguerd and Thilo Kehrer earlier in the summer, the Scottish tactician is understood to be a big fan of the former Dortmund star.

That’s right – Zagadou is no longer on the Black and Yellows’ books. He was released from his contract at the end of last season and remarkably, has yet to find his next club, so surely it makes sense for the Hammers to try and bring him to the Premier League, especially considering the likes of Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna are both well into their 30s.

During his five years playing for Dortmund, Zagadou, who was described by BVB as an ‘incredible’ player in the past, featured in 92 matches, across all competitions and directly contributed to six goals along the way.