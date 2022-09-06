Wolves considering shock alternative to Diego Costa after work permit issues

The next 48 hours will be crucial for Wolves’ pursuit of Diego Costa after the deal hit complications this week.

The 33-year-old has been denied a work permit to complete the move to Molineux but the decision is being appealed in order to get the transfer over the line.

Wolves are confident Costa will receive the necessary paperwork but should he fail to do so, a shock alternative is being lined up by Bruno Lage. According to The Telegraph, that alternative is Andy Carroll, who is currently a free agent in the market after leaving West Brom at the end of last season.

The former Liverpool and Newcastle striker has struggled in recent years but a short-term contract with the Premier League club addresses both parties’ needs.

Carroll’s role at Wolves is likely to be a backup for the club’s main man, Raul Jimenez, who has recently returned to the first 11 following an early season injury before suffering another one in the warm-up on Saturday.

What has triggered all this movement for a new striker, however, is the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered by new signing Sasa Kalajdzic during the first half of his Wolves debut against Southampton on Saturday.

This has left Lage looking for a short-term replacement to fix an area lacking bodies and it is going to be either Costa or Carroll that fills the void.