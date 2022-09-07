£30m West Ham star set for imminent exit after latest developments

Even though he was signed for close to £30m just 12 months ago, West Ham United midfielder Nikola Vlasic has been a major disappointment for the Hammers.

Deemed surplus to requirements by manager David Moyes, this summer transfer window saw the 24-year-old Croatian loaned out to Italian side Torino.

Surprisingly, despite enduring a tough time in London, Vlasic has wasted no time in reigniting his career in Italy.

Having so far featured in five Serie A matches, the attacking midfielder has already registered three goals, and that form reportedly has the Italians ‘rubbing their hands together’.

After including an optional buy fee in the midfielder’s loan deal, Torino are believed to have the option to purchase the 24-year-old at the end of the season for just £13m, and if his form continues in the same way, Torino are almost certain to take the option up.