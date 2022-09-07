Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes was offered to Manchester United this summer before he signed from PSG.

Paredes signed for Juventus this summer from PSG. The Argentine international only managed 15 league appearances last season, and struggled to cement a regular place in the French side since joining the club.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Paredes before he joined Juventus, but they opted to pursue other targets.

Eventually, United brought Casemiro to the club, but the Brazilian is yet to make his first start under Erik ten Hag.

Paredes would have been a useful addition to the Manchester United squad, but a midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen has worked well in the last few games.

Manchester United are in excellent form, beating Liverpool and Arsenal amongst others so far this season, and with Casemiro still yet to start, Ten Hag has useful options in midfield.

However, an injury to any midfielder makes Manchester United significantly short in numbers in midfield, so bringing in Paredes on top of Casemiro could have been a smart move.