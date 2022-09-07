“They consider him a real talent” – Chelsea continue to monitor playmaker ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea are continuing to monitor Dynamo Moscow wonderkid Arsen Zakharyan ahead of a potential future transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated Russia international was targeted by the Blues during the summer, but the two clubs never reached an agreement, even though the player struck personal terms with the west London giants.

Zakharyan looks a terrific prospect who could immediately strengthen this Chelsea side, but Romano says nothing has been decided yet about a future move.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano provided an update on Chelsea’s potential pursuit of Zakharyan.

“Arsen Zakharyan has spoken very openly about talks with Chelsea this summer, so I thought I’d provide you with the information I have on this deal and if it could be revived in the future,” Romano said.

“There was only a deal agreed between the player and Chelsea, but no fee agreed between the two clubs. Chelsea will continue to monitor him because they consider him a real talent but the negotiations with Dynamo Moscow have not yet restarted so far, it will be decided later.”

Chelsea had a busy summer in the transfer market, with new owner Todd Boehly funding moves for big names like Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and others.

Still, it’s not been the best start to the season for Thomas Tuchel’s side, so there could be some sense in continuing to spend money when the transfer window re-opens in January.

CFC suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in last night’s Champions League encounter, while they’ve also already lost twice in their first six Premier League fixtures, including a very poor 3-0 loss against Leeds at Elland Road.

Zakharyan might not solve all this team’s problems, but he’d add a bit more skill and creativity to Tuchel’s midfield as the likes of Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher don’t quite look themselves at the moment.