“I had to get out” – Former Arsenal star aims dig at Gunners after leaving this summer

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has hit out at his former club as he felt it was only because of “politics” that he lost his place and had to leave.

The German shot-stopper initially looked a strong number one for the Gunners, but ended up losing his place last season when Mikel Arteta brought in Aaron Ramsdale instead.

Ramsdale is now the clear first choice, and has performed well for Arsenal, but Leno clearly feels this decision was not justified.

The 30-year-old left Arsenal for Fulham this summer, but it seems he isn’t entirely happy about how things ended for him at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to German newspaper Sport Bild, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Leno said: “When I realised that it wasn’t about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go.

“In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here.”

Arsenal fans may regret that this perfectly decent player doesn’t feel he was treated too well by their club, but as ever there are always two sides to every story.

Many Gooners will also surely be pleased enough with Ramsdale overtaking Leno as Arteta’s first choice anyway.