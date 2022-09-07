“We need that” – Ian Wright makes it clear he’d love this player back at Arsenal after “unbelievable” recent form

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has made it clear he remains a big fan of Alex Iwobi following his recent improvement in form with Everton.

The Nigeria international has performed well in a slightly new role under Frank Lampard, and it seems like he’s finally living up to the immense potential he showed in his early days at Arsenal.

Iwobi slightly lost his way a bit towards the end of his time with the Gunners, and made the move to Everton in the summer of 2019, where he also took time to get going.

Former Arsenal striker Wright admits he’s now delighted to see how much Iwobi has improved, and even suggested he looks like precisely the kind of player Mikel Arteta could do with having right now.

“I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him,” Wright said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

“I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with (Alex) Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him.

“I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something.

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi.

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything.

“He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them.

“You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

It remains to be seen if Iwobi could end up having a second spell at Arsenal one day, but for now the 26-year-old is certainly doing everything right as he bids to revive his career in the Premier League.