Arsenal transfer target Douglas Luiz plans to leave Aston Villa on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Luiz’s contract at Aston Villa currently expires at the end of the season. The Brazilian midfielder was linked with a move away from the club this summer, but Aston Villa didn’t want to lose one of their key players.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column, Arsenal did attempt to bring Luiz to The Emirates during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Romano also confirmed that Arsenal could make another move for Luiz in January, but waiting until the end of the season could be smart.

According to transfer journalist Erkrem Konur, Luiz plans to leave Villa on a free transfer at the end of the season, meaning Arsenal can pick themselves up a bargain.

With injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, signing a midfielder in the summer would have been hugely beneficial to Arsenal, but they will have to make do with their current crop, at least for the time being.