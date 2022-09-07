Aston Villa approached for swap deal involving Everton forward

Aston Villa are considering a swap deal with Juventus involving a player currently owned by Everton.

That’s according to TuttoJuve, who claim Juventus are set to approach Aston Villa, offering them a swap deal for Douglas Luiz, with Moise Kean going the other way.

Kean is currently owned by Everton, but the Italian forward joined on a two-year loan deal, with an obligation to buy kicking in next summer.

The clause in Kean’s contract is believed to be around €30m, but it appears Juventus are keen to offload the striker after he’s failed to hit the heights expected of him since returning to the Italian club.

Luiz’s contract at Aston Villa currently expires at the end of next season, so they will have to tie him down to a new deal if they want to receive a transfer fee for him.

Everton were smart including an obligation, rather than an option to buy Kean in their loan deal with Juventus, with the Italian international struggling to find form at both clubs.