Chelsea attempted to hi-jack Tottenham’s attempts to bring Richarlison to the club, with Thiago Silva looking to convince his fellow Brazilian.

Richarlison joined Chelsea from Everton, with the Merseyside club desperate to sell a key asset in order to balance their books.

The Brazilian wanted to play in the Champions League, and he attracted the interest of multiple clubs in the summer.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea attempted to hi-jack Tottenham’s Richarlison transfer, with Brazilian defender Silva attempting to convince his fellow countryman to join him at Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison had already agreed to join Tottenham and a deal was close to completion, so unfortunately for Chelsea, despite the best efforts of Silva, they couldn’t convince the Brazilian to join the club.

Richarlison has struggled to find a regular starting place in the Tottenham side since joining the club, but with the Champions League kicking off this week, the 25-year-old should find himself playing more minutes as Antonio Conte looking to rotate his side.

With the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic struggling to perform since joining the club, it’s no surprise to hear Chelsea looked to bring Richarlison to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.