Chelsea have made formal approaches for both Brighton manager Graham Potter and former PSG man Mauricio Pochettino.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

After winning the Champions League during his Chelsea tenure, the sacking may be considered slightly harsh, but after a disappointing start to the season, Todd Boehly made the decision to part company with the German manager.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have now started the process of assessing whether both Potter and Pochettino would be open to taking over from Tuchel.

Pochettino is a free agent after leaving PSG this year, so a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge would likely be a lot less complicated than bringing in Potter.

Potter is of course under contract at Brighton, but the Daily Mail reports that Potter would be open to leaving the club for a side competing in the Champions League.

Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly on Chelsea’s list, but Potter and Pochettino are leading the race as it stands.