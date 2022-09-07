Chelsea have made formal approaches for both Brighton manager Graham Potter and former PSG man Mauricio Pochettino.
Thomas Tuchel was sacked as Chelsea manager following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
After winning the Champions League during his Chelsea tenure, the sacking may be considered slightly harsh, but after a disappointing start to the season, Todd Boehly made the decision to part company with the German manager.
Now, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have now started the process of assessing whether both Potter and Pochettino would be open to taking over from Tuchel.
Pochettino is a free agent after leaving PSG this year, so a move to bring him to Stamford Bridge would likely be a lot less complicated than bringing in Potter.
Potter is of course under contract at Brighton, but the Daily Mail reports that Potter would be open to leaving the club for a side competing in the Champions League.
Zinedine Zidane is also reportedly on Chelsea’s list, but Potter and Pochettino are leading the race as it stands.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Tuchel might be slightly wrong but we have a bunch of ordinary mediocre players who turn their weaknesses against the coaches to protect their wages. Some of them are media players who think they are Messi, CR7 etc. Chelsea should employ psychological strategist to help discover this. A club should be like a school or a military camp where we have one commander, if this free consultancy is followed, the ball will kiss the grass and I will be appreciated. Some of them come with nothing and the club helps them with something one to start raising their elbows 😭😭😭😭😭😭.