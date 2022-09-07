“They’ve obviously got someone lined up” – pundit responds to Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel sacking

Thomas Tuchel has surprisingly been sacked by Chelsea today and Simon Jordan thinks the club must have a replacement lined up already.

The German tactician’s departure has come completely out of the blue, even if Chelsea haven’t made the best start to the season, with the team suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League last night.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea just over a year ago, but Jordan told talkSPORT that he does not believe this could have been a purely footballing decision.

Following the breaking news of Tuchel’s sacking, Jordan responded on talkSPORT by saying he feels CFC must have a replacement in mind to go through with a major decision like this so quickly.

“They’ve obviously got someone lined-up. It doesn’t feel like a football decision,” Jordan said.

“They haven’t been great, but Tuchel has enough currency in footballing terms to be given an opportunity to correct this slight malaise.

“Something else is afoot here. It isn’t just a ruthless owner cutting through the football landscape.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy expressed his surprise, saying he felt it was too soon to give up on the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss.

He said: “I’m really surprised. I think it’s too early. It’s a knee-jerk reaction to a game last night they dominated and would have won nine out of ten.”

Chelsea spent big over the summer, but Tuchel has so far struggled to get the best out of high-profile new additions like Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.