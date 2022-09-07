Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel came before Dinamo Zagreb defeat

Chelsea’s surprise and sudden sacking of Thomas Tuchel this morning is unrelated to last night’s Champions League defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Blues have not made the best start to the season, and it seems that Tuchel’s future had already been decided prior to yesterday’s latest disappointing game, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea fans may be disappointed, with Tuchel generally remaining pretty popular among the club’s supporters, having led the club to that memorable 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

Still, it’s clear that things hadn’t entirely gone to plan under Tuchel, who struggled last season with two domestic cup final defeats and an inability to get more out of a world class striker in Romelu Lukaku.

Further information from the Telegraph suggests that there had been tension emerging between Tuchel and the club’s new owner Todd Boehly, including over the potential transfer move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It seems that Tuchel and Boehly didn’t look a good fit, so this could end up being the best move in the long run, even if it appears rash for the moment.