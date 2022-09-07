Tuchel criticised for “panic business” by Chelsea figures as he changed mind about transfer targets + style of play

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel had started to draw criticism from some figures at the club for being indecisive in the transfer market.

The German tactician’s surprise dismissal was announced earlier today, coming rather out of the blue, even if the team hadn’t made the best start to the season.

According to the Independent, it seems clear that Tuchel’s relations with key figures at Chelsea was worsening, with some officials supposedly critical of the “panic business” done by the manager after he was given so much control over transfers.

The report states that Tuchel couldn’t seem to make up his mind about the targets he wanted, or the style of play he was trying to implement, particularly in attack.

This relates mainly to what kind of striker Tuchel wanted to lead the line for Chelsea, with the former Paris Saint-Germain boss said to have initially been keen to move away from using a traditional number 9, only to later backtrack on that idea.

Chelsea fans may be concerned at seeing this popular Champions League-winning manager leave, but it seems clear he was struggling in his role towards the end of his time at Stamford Bridge.