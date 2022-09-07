Chelsea have parted company with German manager Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea have endured an inconsistent start to the season, with a 3-0 defeat away to Leeds a particularly low point so far.

After struggling in the Premier League, Chelsea travelled to Croatia on Tuesday night to face Dinamo Zagreb, where a disappointing, lacklustre performance lead to another defeat.

Subsequently, Chelsea have made the decision to part company with Tuchel, with their coaching staff to take charge of first-team training as they prepare to appoint a new head coach.

The decision will come as a surprise to many, with Tuchel guiding Chelsea to winning the Champions League in recent years.

There’s no doubt Chelsea haven’t been good enough so far this season, but it’s only the beginning of September, and the German manager probably deserved a little longer to turn things around.

Looking at the managers currently available, it seems a strange decision to sack Tuchel. Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be heavily linked after leaving PSG this year, but it will be interesting to see if Chelsea have a manager already lined up.