Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer.

The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.

The Portugal international remains one of the finest forwards in world football, even at the age of 37, but it’s perhaps understandable that Tuchel was not keen on what would have been a relatively short-term signing.

Boehly, by contrast, may have been more attracted to the prospect of signing a superstar like Ronaldo, and it seems this was one of a number of issues that led to tensions between the owner and the manager.

Tuchel’s sacking was confirmed this morning, and comes very out of the blue, even if Chelsea haven’t made the best start to the season.

It’s interesting to think about what might have been if Ronaldo had moved to Stamford Bridge, but given he’s not exactly flourishing at Man Utd right now, Tuchel will perhaps feel his reluctance to work with him has been justified.