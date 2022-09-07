Chelsea have reportedly decided on their next new manager.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter is set to succeed the recently dismissed Thomas Tuchel as the Blues’ next permanent manager.

Tuchel, who oversaw Chelsea’s opening Champions League group game against Dinamo Zagreb last night, which ended in a disappointing one-nil defeat, was relieved of his duties on Wednesday morning.

A statement from the club read: “As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.”

Now on the lookout for the German’s successor, Potter is believed to have been offered the job and is expected to pen a long-term deal as early as Thursday.

These reports will serve as a major blow to Brighton and Hove Albion fans, who have witnessed the Seagulls put in superb performances during their opening five matches of the new 2022-23 season.

Sitting as high as fourth in the league table, Potter’s impending departure will undoubtedly weaken the Seagulls’ chances of maintaining their sensational early form.