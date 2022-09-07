Tuchel left “totally shocked” by Chelsea sacking and pleaded for second chance

Chelsea reportedly left Thomas Tuchel in total shock after sacking him in a 10-minute phone call this morning.

The German tactician won the Champions League with the Blues just over a year ago, but is the latest big name to be given their marching orders by the ruthless west London giants.

Tuchel was the final managerial appointment of the Roman Abramovich era, but he’s become a very early casualty under new owner Todd Boehly after a slow start to the new season.

According to the Sun, however, Tuchel was left in shock and pleaded for more time when he was dismissed by club officials this morning.

Thomas Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea
Tuchel surely earned himself a bit more time, but it seems clear from other reports that all was not well behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

The Independent have been among the sources to suggest tension had been brewing between Tuchel and other key figures, while The Athletic suggest his future had already been decided before last night’s surprise defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

