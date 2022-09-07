Chelsea transfer target Nicolo Zaniolo is set to sign a new deal at Roma.

Zaniolo had been linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window, as reported by 90min.

The Italian attacking midfielder has suffered multiple devastating injuries in his short career, but in between has shown he is one of the most exciting talents in Europe.

Despite links to Chelsea, it now appears Zaniolo could be committing his future in Rome, with Calcio Mercato reporting that a new contract until 2027 is on the cards.

A move to Chelsea never appeared to be close, and there’s no doubt Roma will have been desperate to keep hold of the Italian, as proven by their offering of a new deal.

Under Jose Mourinho, Roma have shown a lot of improvement, winning the Europa Conference League last season.

As long as the manager continues to show faith in him, there’s little reason for Zaniolo to actively seek a move away from the club, especially to a club like Chelsea, where many players have come and failed to adapt in recent years.