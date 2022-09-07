Pundit urges Chelsea not to hire overrated manager “if you want to be an elite football club”

Chelsea have been advised not to hire former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager.

The Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel this morning despite him winning the Champions League just over a year ago, and reaching both domestic cup finals last season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundit Simon Jordan has made it clear that he views Tuchel as having looked a superior candidate before he took the Chelsea job than Pochettino looks now.

The Argentine didn’t do the most convincing job at PSG and was replaced during the summer, but he became very highly regarded during his spell in charge of Spurs.

Jordan believes Pochettino is over-hyped by the media, though, saying he doesn’t believe the 50-year-old would be the best choice for CFC if they truly want to be an elite club.

Discussing Pochettino as a candidate for Chelsea, Jordan said: “I think if you look at his [Tuchel’s] record at PSG and Dortmund, it’s far more compelling than Pochettino.

“Look at the comparison of the results he got at PSG in terms of getting them to a Champions League final, they lost. He won two doubles in France, Pochettino got in the door and did nothing but complain and agitate and index himself to jobs.

“Pochettino is a figment of the media’s imagination. He did a lot of good work at Tottenham with a very good group of players that had an opportunity to be far more successful.

“They choked in the Champions League final, they choked in the Premier League. I’m not a Pochettino admirer, I think he’s a good manager but if you want to be an elite football club Pochettino is not your answer.”

It will be interesting to see who Chelsea turn to, but it seems that Brighton boss Graham Potter is also very much in the frame at the moment, as per football.london and others.