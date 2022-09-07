Fabrizio Romano confirms why Chelsea star didn’t join Manchester City this summer

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella joined the club from Brighton this summer, but Manchester City were also keen on signing the left-back.

Cucurella only joined Brighton at the beginning of last season, but after an excellent campaign on the south coast, the Spanish defender attracted the interest of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

It was no secret that Manchester City were interested in signing Cucurella before he joined Chelsea, but Fabrizio Romano has now revealed why a move up north never materialised.

Romano claims that Brighton were keen to involve Julian Alvarez on loan as part of the deal to take Cucurella to Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola insisted Alvarez was staying with the first team, with over ten approaches turned down for the attacker.

Cucurella was reportedly close to joining Manchester City, with personal terms agreed, but they only offered £40m.

Eventually, Cucurella joined Chelsea, with Levi Colwill going the other way, possibly a reason why Brighton accepted their approach.

Billy Gilmour also joined Brighton from Chelsea later on in the window, but in a completely separate deal. Manchester City signed Sergio Gomez as an alternative to Cucurella.