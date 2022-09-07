Fabrizio Romano provides major update on Wolves’ pursuit of Diego Costa

Wolves have received a major boost in their pursuit of signing striker Diego Costa according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Midlands club are interested in recruiting the former Chelsea star but the 33-year-old was denied a work permit to complete the move to Molineux early this week. That decision has been appealed by Wolves in order to get the transfer over the line and according to Fabrizio Romano, the outcome has been positive for the Premier League club.

The appeal has been accepted and Costa can now get a work permit. The striker will fly to England later tonight to discuss the final details of the free transfer and will undergo his medical on Thursday.

Should that all go well, Costa will become a Wolves player and return to the Premier League for the first time since leaving Chelsea back in 2017.

Costa will sign a one-year deal with Wolves should the move go through.

Bruno Lage wants to sign the 33-year-old as a backup to Raul Jimenez following the unfortunate ACL injury sustained by Sasa Kalajdzic during the first half of his Wolves debut against Southampton on Saturday.

The former Chelsea man provides the club with a short-term solution whilst also bringing a lot of experience with him to Lage’s dressing room.