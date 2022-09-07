Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville believes Mauricio Pochettino will eventually replace Eddie Howe as Newcastle manager.

Howe has been a breath of fresh air for Newcastle since his appointment last season and Newcastle owners are very happy with him so far. The 44-year-old helped Newcastle survive the relegation battle last season which saw Newcastle finish 11th at the end.

“Eddie Howe will do the job for a couple of years at Newcastle, maybe longer.

“But I think at a certain point they will bring in a manager that will be a (Mauricio) Pochettino or a different (manager).” – said Gary Neville for Overlap Review

Newcastle are following a gradual process in transfer business and are in no hurry to change things as long as they go smooth as they are right now.

Pochettino is surely a big name in football and he would definitely relish a chance to manage Newcastle United in the future.