Manager given permission to hold Chelsea talks, deal could be done quickly

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Brighton manager Graham Potter has been given permission to hold talks with Chelsea over the vacant manager’s job.

Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by the Blues this morning after a poor start to the season, and it now looks like Potter is the early favourite to take over.

The 47-year-old has done hugely impressive work with Brighton, helping the Seagulls to a remarkable start to the season, with his side winning 2-1 away to Manchester United on the opening day of the season and currently sitting in fourth place with four wins, one draw, and one defeat from the first six games.

According to football.london, it now seems Potter will be allowed to discuss the Chelsea job, while David Ornstein of The Athletic notes that a deal could be done quickly…

More Stories / Latest News
Two Everton players could be on their way to Turkey in the coming days
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shows his leadership after Manchester United concede
Erik ten Hag addresses comments from Eric Bailly regarding Manchester United’s English bias

Ornstein also suggests that former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame for Chelsea.

The Argentine has more experience at the highest level, but he didn’t do a particularly convincing job in his most recent role at PSG, so it might be that Potter would be viewed as the more up-and-coming, long-term choice.

More Stories Graham Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.