Brighton manager Graham Potter has been given permission to hold talks with Chelsea over the vacant manager’s job.

Thomas Tuchel was surprisingly sacked by the Blues this morning after a poor start to the season, and it now looks like Potter is the early favourite to take over.

The 47-year-old has done hugely impressive work with Brighton, helping the Seagulls to a remarkable start to the season, with his side winning 2-1 away to Manchester United on the opening day of the season and currently sitting in fourth place with four wins, one draw, and one defeat from the first six games.

According to football.london, it now seems Potter will be allowed to discuss the Chelsea job, while David Ornstein of The Athletic notes that a deal could be done quickly…

? Chelsea have made approaches to Graham Potter + Mauricio Pochettino – high among manager options. #CFC owners very fond of Potter + know clause, so can be done swiftly if job offered & he agrees. Pochettino would be similarly quick @TheAthleticUK #BHAFC https://t.co/i34XPVulMq — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 7, 2022

Ornstein also suggests that former Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is also in the frame for Chelsea.

The Argentine has more experience at the highest level, but he didn’t do a particularly convincing job in his most recent role at PSG, so it might be that Potter would be viewed as the more up-and-coming, long-term choice.