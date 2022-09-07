“I’m a big fan” – Chelsea manager target has received the ultimate praise from Pep Guardiola

Chelsea fans may be interested to know that Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Brighton manager Graham Potter.

The Seagulls boss currently looks to be a strong contender to replace Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, according to football.london and others, and it seems Guardiola has previously made it clear just how much he admires the way he has his teams playing.

Brighton have made great strides under Potter’s management, and it’s not too surprising that he now seems to be in contention for a job at a big six club, with Guardiola’s praise surely counting for a lot, and showing just what a superb managerial mind he could be.

Watch below for this old clip of the Manchester City manager admitting it’s a joy watching Potter’s Brighton side play, with the Spanish tactician adding that he’s a big fan of the 47-year-old…

Guardiola is, of course, one of the modern managerial greats, so one can safely assume he knows what he’s talking about.

Potter is not yet proven at a club with bigger expectations, however, so it will be interesting to see if he’s really ready to make this step up.

