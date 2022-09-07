Graham Potter warned about taking job at Chelsea “snake pit”

Brighton manager Graham Potter has been warned about taking the Chelsea job at the moment after today’s sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

There’s been talk of Potter being the main target to replace Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and Danny Mills is unsure if it would be the best job to walk into at the moment.

Watch the video clip below, as Mills describes Chelsea as looking like a bit of a “snake pit” at the moment, and expressing his doubts about how the club is being run under new owner Todd Boehly, who bought the west Londoners from Roman Abramovich earlier this year in a major shake-up.

Potter has done hugely impressive work at Brighton, and Mills admits he would probably find it hard to turn down a big name like Chelsea, even if he should be a bit “wary” about the job.

It remains to be seen when Chelsea will announce their next manager, but for now many fans will be shocked by this sudden departure of a popular Champions League-winning head coach.

