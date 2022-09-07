Exclusive: Harry Kane “appreciated” by Bayern Munich as they plan striker transfer for 2023

Bayern Munich are set to make a new striker a target for the summer transfer window of 2023, and they have an appreciation of Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, though he stresses that, for the time being, Kane’s situation is “quiet”.

The England international has been one of the very finest strikers in world football for the last few years, and he’s surely good enough to lead the line for an elite European giant like Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian giants lost top scorer Robert Lewandowski this summer, with the Poland international making the move to Barcelona, and he’ll be a tough player to replace at the Allianz Arena.

Sadio Mane joined Bayern from Liverpool but is a different style of forward, so Kane could be ideal to come in as next summer’s replacement for Lewandowski.

For now, however, it’s no more than appreciation, according to Romano’s column this morning.

“From what I understand, Kane’s situation is very quiet at the moment. Nobody is worried about the rumours,” Romano explained.

“Bayern will be looking for a new central striker in 2023 and Kane is certainly appreciated, but Tottenham have considered him untouchable for a long time.

“So far, the situation is totally under control and there is not even a hint of negotiation; just an appreciation by Bayern. Kane is key player for Conte, Paratici and Levy, and, as I said recently, Tottenham are working on getting their star player to sign a new contract.”

Tottenham fans will hope their club can do whatever it takes to keep Kane, though at the same time it would hardly be surprising if the 29-year-old felt like leaving north London in pursuit of trophies.

Spurs haven’t won anything since all the way back in 2008, and that means that a world class talent like Kane is without any silverware in his entire career so far.