Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has called out Mason Mount following their defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Chelsea suffered defeat in the opening game of their Champions League group stage, losing to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

After such a disappointing result, it’s difficult to speak positively about any individual performance from the Chelsea players, and former defender Leboeuf has had his say on the performance of Mount, as seen in the tweet below.

Often, players that have come through the academy at a club will be given plenty of leeway in their performances. Due to being “one of their own” they can sometimes escape criticism, and Leboeuf was quite to point that out.

Mount wasn’t the only player to produce a disappointing performance, but Leboeuf chose to dig out the England international.

Despite his age, Mount is considered one of the key, senior players at Chelsea, with many players coming and going, he’s one of the few who have been at the club for a few years now.

Against a, with all due respect, lesser side in Zagreb, Chelsea needed the likes of Mount to stand up and be counted.

