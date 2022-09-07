Mateusz Klich may look to leave Leeds United in January or the summer if he’s not been given more game time at the club by Jesse Marsch.

That is according to LeedsLive journalist, Beren Cross, who states that the Poland international is likely to be on his final contract at Elland Road, with his current deal expiring in 2024.

“Given how close Klich was to leaving this summer, you would imagine this is his last contract at Leeds. He could go in January or next summer if his squad status doesn’t improve,” stated the journalist during a Q&A.

Klich has played in all of Leeds’ opening six Premier League fixtures but each appearance has come off the bench. The midfielder has played 31 minutes at most and has totalled only 126 minutes overall.

The Polish international will want more minutes than that and is likely to leave if that is not granted in the near future. The Leeds midfield has performed well so far this season with its new additions and Marsch is unlikely to change it anytime soon, which could prompt Klich’s exit from the Yorkshire club during one of the next two transfer windows.