Leeds United may not have financial capacity to keep key player at the club

Despite his deal expiring in under two years, according to journalist Graham Smyth, Leeds United may not have the budget to offer Rodrigo a new contract.

The Spanish attacker, who joined the Whites from Valencia back in 2020 in a deal worth £27m, has endured an up and down spell.

Frozen out by former manager Marcelo Bielsa, the 31-year-old has found himself rejuvenated under current boss Jesse Marsch.

MORE: Graham Potter warned about taking job at Chelsea “snake pit”

Scoring four goals in his first five Premier League matches in the new 2022-23 season, Rodrigo is in some of the best form of his career and fans will undoubtedly be pleased with him.

However, worrying news comes from Smyth, who has predicted that the club may not look to extend his stay beyond 2024.

“Rodrigo will be 33 by the time his contract runs out at Elland Road,” Smyth said.

“Given his issues with niggles and the fact that his first two seasons were so difficult and inconsistent, I would be surprised if there was talk of a new deal any time soon.

“He looks after himself as a model pro by all accounts but the intensity of Premier League football under Marcelo Bielsa and then Jesse Marsch will take a toll. He would be an expensive one to do, as well, and the wage bill at Leeds has already undergone a serious uplift in recent times.”