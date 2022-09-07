Liverpool and Tottenham Champions League team news: Darwin Nunez and Kulusevski on the bench

Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham are in Champions League action tonight as the Reds travel to Naples to face Napoli whilst the London club remain at home and play Marseille.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have endured a poor start to their season and are looking to make things right in Europe’s biggest competition tonight and face a tough task in Napoli.

Liverpool are coming off the back of a 0-0 draw with Everton at the weekend and from that team, Darwin Nunez drops to the bench and is replaced by Roberto Firmino. In addition to this, Andy Robertson returns to the starting 11, whilst James Milner replaces the injured Fabio Carvalho.

As for Tottenham, Antonio Conte’s side sit third in the Premier League standings and return to Champions League action tonight. The London club have had a bright start to the campaign and are set to face a Marseille side who have done just the same.

Spurs were 2-1 winners over Fulham at the weekend and have made just one change from that starting 11 with Ivan Perisic replacing Ryan Sessegnon in the team for tonight’s match. Richarlison keeps his place in Conte’s side meaning Dejan Kulusevski starts from the bench.