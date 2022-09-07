“What a player” – Former Liverpool star admits to Kylian Mbappe transfer dream

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique admits he would love for the Reds to be able to seal the transfer of a talent like Kylian Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward was in stunning form last night as he scored two superb goals to help his side earn a 2-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League.

Mbappe has long been regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, having first made his breakthrough at Monaco as a teenager, while he’s now arguably the star player in a PSG team that also contains superstar names like Lionel Messi and Neymar.

See the tweet below as Enrique admits he would love it if Liverpool could truly complete in the transfer market for a player of this calibre…

What a player and still 23. Wish we were able to sign players like him because with klopp as a manager I believe we could be the more successful team in the history but is not going to happen pic.twitter.com/ivYFq2eSkh — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) September 6, 2022

Mbappe would no doubt be a superb fit under Jurgen Klopp, but it’s also not Liverpool’s style to sign superstars like this.

Enrique is allowed to dream, though, as there’s no question it would be great to watch, and would elevate LFC to new heights.