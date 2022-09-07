“Needs to have a look at himself” – Man United ace criticised over comments

Manchester United’s loaned-out defender Eric Bailly has been criticised by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst for his recent comments about English players having a selection advantage at Old Trafford.

Bailly spoke to the Times about his struggles during his time at Man Utd, and made it clear he felt that the English players at the club were given too many opportunities due to preferential treatment, even if they weren’t performing well.

The Ivory Coast international has gone out on loan to Marseille for this season, but one imagines his comments won’t go down too well with his Red Devils team-mates, as he is surely thinking of a few specific first-team players.

Harry Maguire seems a likely culprit due to blocking Bailly’s path into the starting line up despite not being at his best for some time, but Luckhurst has hit back at Bailly in the tweet below…

On Bailly quotes, Solskjaer didn't drop English defenders last season but did drop Sancho in September and Rashford lost faith in him. Bailly also needs to have a look at himself: averaged fewer than 20 starts in six seasons. There's a reason #mufc kept on signing centre-backs. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) September 7, 2022

The MEN writer says Bailly needs to have a look at himself, and points out how many other signings in central defence the club made since Bailly’s arrival back in 2016.

MUFC fans surely won’t miss the 28-year-old too much, as his injury record alone meant he was pretty unreliable, while his form when he did play wasn’t really anything to write home about either.