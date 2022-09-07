Manchester City showing an interest in Real Madrid star

Manchester City are showing an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos.

Since signing for Real Madrid in 2014, Kroos has played a pivotal role in the Spanish clubs’ success. The German international has won three league titles and four Champions League’s, and at the age of 32, is still performing at the highest level.

In Madrid’s latest game in the Champions League against Celtic, Kroos completed 119 passes, with a completion rate of 96%, as seen in the tweet below.

Toni Kroos’ game by numbers vs. Celtic: 136 touches

96% pass accuracy

119 passes completed

17/17 long balls completed

2 interceptions

2/3 ground duels won

1/1 aerial duels won

1 key pass At the heart of things for Los Blancos. ? pic.twitter.com/ist58Tjjec — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 6, 2022

A player so comfortable and effective in possession would be a dream for a manager like Pep Guardiola, and according to El Nacional, the Spanish manager is looking to bring him to the Premier League.

Guardiola worked with Kroos during his time at Bayern Munich, so he knows what the German international is capable of and Kroos should be able to slot into Manchester City’s system with ease.

It’s rare that Manchester City will look to sign a player of Kroos’ age, but there’s no doubt he will still have a few years left playing at the top level, and as mentioned before, he’s showing no signs of declining.