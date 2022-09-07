Moyes reportedly disappointed with two West Ham stars who cost £65m

David Moyes will be frustrated by the lack of action from new signings Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who claims Moyes will be annoyed that Aguerd is out injured and Scamacca has been suffering from a viral infection.

Both players were signed earlier this summer for significant fees. Aguerd arrived from Stade Rennes for just over £32m and Scamacca joined from Sassuolo for £33m.

However, despite splashing the cash on both, Moyes has yet to really rely on either player due to their untimely setbacks.

Speaking about how the Scottish tactician will be feeling, Jones said: “I think we should really consider that Scamacca and Aguerd are not playing and that’s probably what’s most disappointing for him at the moment rather than the fact that they didn’t get anyone significant over the line at the end.”