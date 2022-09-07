According to reports, Newcastle think James Maddison is keen on joining them when transfer window opens in January.

The Tyneside club expressed interest in England international this summer but move failed to materialize.

Leicester want to keep their star but with only two years left on his contract they might be forced to sell.

Maddison is valued close to £50m and Newcastle would be willing to pay the amount for the 25-year-old.

Leicester City are going through a rough patch with results but also have financial issues as they wage bill is very high and the club has failed to reach Champions League football since 2017.