Newcastle set to reach pre-agreement with €35m Brazilian star

Even though this summer’s transfer window has now closed, clubs throughout Europe are still working hard to bring in the best talent available, and according to recent reports, one player Newcastle United are trying to sign is Brazilian midfielder, Andrey Santos.

According to Globo Esporte, the Magpies have offered Vasco da Gama €35m in exchange for the highly-rated 18-year-old and even though Barcelona are also interested, the Toon could be front runners due to the player being interested in the club’s exciting project.

Should the Brazil outfit accept the Magpies’ offer, which is said to have been made recently, the teenager would make the switch to the northeast once the January transfer window opens.

Since being promoted to Vasco da Gama’s first team at the start of the year, Santos, who has 12 months left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 27 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to five goals along the way.