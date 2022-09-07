Newcastle United forward could leave the club before January

Newcastle United forward Santiago Munoz could be poised to return to Mexican side Santos Laguna during the January transfer window.

That’s according to reports in Mexican media, who claim that the Magpies will not take up their option to buy the player, or renew his loan deal.

Munoz, who has the same name as the main character in the cult-favourite film Goal, joined the Toon on loan last summer.

However, after failing to make an impact, the 20-year-old, who has managed just nine appearances for Newcastle United’s under-21s team, has scored just once.

The reports in Mexico now state that following some bad advice from his agent to move to England, Santos Laguna are now expecting the striker to return.