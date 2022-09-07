Rio Ferdinand comments on Chelsea’s managerial situation

The news came as somewhat of a shock this morning when Chelsea announced the sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel.

The German coach guided the Blues to all three international trophies not long ago, whilst also having an incredible knack for guiding his team to finals.

Chelsea have not started off the season well and they hit a low point last night losing to Dinamo Zagreb in their Champions League opener, which clearly contributed to the German’s sacking despite reports.

Tuchel’s future had already been decided prior to yesterday’s latest disappointing game, reported The Athletic, and Rio Ferdinand has now had his say on the Chelsea managerial situation.

“Anyone that comes into Chelsea now you’d assume is a downgrade on Thomas Tuchel”, stated the former Manchester United defender as the Blues now look to replace the German coach.

Rio Ferdinand isn't expecting Chelsea to hire an upgrade over Thomas Tuchel ? pic.twitter.com/t03lhNJn0f — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 7, 2022

Who are the early runners for the Chelsea job?

As Tuchel is one of the best managers in world football, Ferdinand is right in saying that the next coach will likely be a downgrade.

According to the Guardian, Brighton’s Graham Potter is Chelsea’s first choice but Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane, both of whom are out of work, are also on their shortlist.

Potter has a release clause which is believed to decrease each year and is currently set at about £16m.

The Englishman would be a great choice to replace Tuchel in the long-term but it is up to the Chelsea board whether they want a prolonged project or success right now.