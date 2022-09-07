Thomas Tuchel set to receive enormous pay-out following Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel is set to receive an enormous pay-out after he was sacked by Chelsea.

Chelsea parted company with Tuchel on Wednesday morning following their Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

The German manager has endured a difficult start to the season, and the game in Croatia appeared to be the tip of the iceberg.

Tuchel will undoubtedly be gutted to lose his job, but according to the Daily Mail, he’s set to receive a pay-out of £13m.

The report claims that Graham Potter is admired and Chelsea are planning on making an appointment before their game against Fulham on Saturday.

Chelsea’s staff members who are also being let go are set to receive around £2m between them, costing the club over £15m to sack Tuchel.

Tuchel was understood to be one of the Premier League’s top earning managers, on a salary of around £13m a year.

If Chelsea do decide to pursue Potter, then it will be no surprise to see the Brighton man appointed, as the money they are willing to offer their managers is monumental.