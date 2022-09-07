Three Arsenal players miss training ahead of Europa League clash

Three Arsenal players were not seen during their recent training session ahead of their Europa League clash on Thursday.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, and Aaron Ramsdale all missing training last week before their game against Manchester United, many Arsenal fans were worried.

Thankfully, all three returned from injury to start the game, but they’ve now been dealt another blow, with three more players missing training ahead of their clash with Zurich on Thursday.

According to journalist Dan George in the tweet below, Thomas Partey, Cedric Soares and Emile Smith Rowe weren’t present during their latest training session on Wednesday.

Partey missed Arsenal’s game against Manchester United on Sunday, so it’s no surprise to see him missing training, but Smith Rowe was brought on in the second half.

However, it was reported that after the game, during the warm-down, Smith Rowe pulled up with an injury, as reported by David Ornstein.

Nothing has been reported on the extent of the injury, but Arsenal fans may be worried to hear the England international was absent from training before their Europa League opener.

