Tuchel overruled one surprise signing for Chelsea and didn’t enjoy extra responsibility over transfers

Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea this morning, catching much of the footballing world off guard.

The German tactician hadn’t made the best start to the season, and it seems he may have been having issues away from the pitch as well.

According to the Independent, Tuchel was given far more responsibility over transfers than is normal in modern football, and it seems he didn’t enjoy this extra responsibility.

The report adds that Tuchel made some surprise decisions over signings as well, with Joules Kounde apparently overruled – something that Blues fans won’t have been expecting as this top talent looked ideal for the club’s needs, but instead moved from Sevilla to Barcelona.

Chelsea did make signings in defence, bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana, but many fans will feel that Kounde could have been the best option of the lot, especially with Koulibaly not making the most convincing start, while Fofana has had some problems with injuries in recent times.

Cristiano Ronaldo is another name mentioned as being overruled by Tuchel, which is perhaps less surprising given his age.

