With the Turkish transfer window still open until Thursday evening, two Everton players are now being targeted.

Everton signed eight players in the summer transfer window, strengthening in multiple areas of the squad.

Reinforcements were necessary after enduring a difficult season last year, but shifting out-of-favour players was also a priority.

Andre Gomes, Jonjoe Kenny, and Fabian Delph, amongst others, have all left Everton, and now Andros Towsend and Salomon Rondon are being targeted by clubs in Turkey.

According to Fanatik, Trabzonspor have made a late bid to sign Townsend, with Football Insider claiming multiple clubs are showing an interest in Rondon.

Neither player are likely to be a regular starter at Everton this season, but squad depth has been an issue in recent years.

Rondon has already started in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin at times this season, but the signing of Neal Maupay has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Townsend has been recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, so hasn’t featured for Everton since last season, but it appears Trabzonspor are willing to take a chance on the ageing winger.