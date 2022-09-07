Video: Ben Doak scores wonderful solo goal for Liverpool in UEFA Youth League clash

Liverpool kick off their Champions League campaign in Naples tonight as they face Napoli in their opening game.

However, this afternoon the youth sides of both clubs went head-to-head in the UEFA Youth League, with Liverpool ending the match as 2-1 winners.

Two goals from new signing Ben Doak, who arrived from Celtic this year, helped the Reds to the three points and the first of which was a special goal.

Doak ran the length of the Napoli half before finishing to make it 1-0 to the young Reds.